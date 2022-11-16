Read full article on original website
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could walk across the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of subpoena-ready investigations of President Joe Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy.
WNEM
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
