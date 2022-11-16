Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Kait 8
Arkansas unemployment rate up in October
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Employers in Arkansas continue to struggle with getting new applicants in the market. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6% for October, a one-tenth of an increase from September. The national rate also rose to 3.7% for the month.
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
Kait 8
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
Kait 8
Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
Kait 8
Sharp County school honored with multiple awards
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards. The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors. The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and...
Kait 8
Sentencing, parole reform bill filed for 2023 general assembly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, the Arkansas General Assembly’s first 2023 bill was filed, focusing on sentencing and parole laws reform. The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law concerning sentencing and parole, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.
Kait 8
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new mayor in town. After a recount, a winner was finally named in the Blytheville mayoral race, a week after election day. “We had a recount yesterday, we finished the recount last night, Wednesday at approximately 8:15, 8:30,” said Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission.
Kait 8
Play Ball! Firm chosen for Jonesboro Sports Complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex is one step closer to completion. The smell of coffee filled the air of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro Thursday morning. Whether the aroma was due to the below-freezing temperatures outside or the 7:30 a.m. start time (likely a combination of both) may be up for discussion, but more important things were on the agenda.
Kait 8
Couple indicted for kidnapping, murder pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KAIT) – A Missouri couple was indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Content partner KNWA reported that 42-year-old Amber Waterman and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were charged in a two-count indictment, replacing separate criminal complaints that charged the couple with the same crimes on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Kait 8
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
Kait 8
Arkansas mom advocating for safer furniture after her child’s death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion mom is advocating for safer furniture after her two-year-old died from a furniture tip over. A 2022 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says in the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip-over accidents. KATV said Keisha is telling...
Kait 8
‘Fill the Food Bank’ comes to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host “Fill the Food Bank” at Kroger from 6 am to 6:30 pm on Nov. 18. Over 65,000 people in Northeast Arkansas suffer from food insecurity. Meaning nearly 18% do not have reliable access to nutritional food.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
