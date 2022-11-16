Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

( WETM ) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga, Troy, Wellsboro Area, and New Covenant Academy Mansfield.

Several counties in the area are expecting the first major snow of the season, including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga, NY, Tioga, Pa., and Bradford Counties. All six counties were under a winter weather advisory overnight into the morning on Nov. 15.

Check here for a full list of closings and delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.