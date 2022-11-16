ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

( WETM ) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga, Troy, Wellsboro Area, and New Covenant Academy Mansfield.

Several counties in the area are expecting the first major snow of the season, including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga, NY, Tioga, Pa., and Bradford Counties. All six counties were under a winter weather advisory overnight into the morning on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties

UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Scattered Snowfall possible Friday with the highest snowfall amounts on Great Lakes

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 48° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 29° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM mira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall along with strong winds as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast is found below: TONIGHT: The low temperature from Thursday to Friday will be in the mid-20’s. Scattered lake-effect snow […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Village of Waverly, residents receive federal grants

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Grant money coming to a village in Tioga County. Waverly will receive nearly $2 million in federal funds as part of the Community Development Block Grant program. The village will use $1.25 million to improve its water distribution system. An additional $500,000 will be used to provide assistance to 13 low to moderate income homeowners.
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

What are Snow Squalls?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow, strong winds, and falling temperatures in a matter of minutes. Squalls also bring the risk of roads suddenly experiencing a “flash freeze” along with the overall low visibility and the burst of snow. In a matter of minutes, conditions can […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Twinkle Town is back at Bradley Farms

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is starting here in the Twin Tiers; Twinkle Town at Bradley Farms in Southport is officially open for the 2022 season. At Twinkle Town there are over 200 individually lit scenes. “There’s always something new. We can’t have a stagnant show. Every year we look forward to making […]
WETM 18 News

Car goes airborne and lands atop a structure in Pa.

TUNKHANNOCK TWP. Pa. (WETM) — A head-scratching scene took place on Tuesday as first responders arrived at the location of a vehicle on top of a structure in Northeast Pa. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, crews were dispatched around 11:34 a.m. to 205 state Route 307 for a motor vehicle collision. Police said […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

