ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Fact Check Team: Judge puts hold on ruling striking down Title 42

WASHINGTON (TND) — A federal judge put a five-week hold on his ruling striking down Title 42 — a Trump-era immigration policy that U.S. authorities have used to expel more than one million migrants. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is looking into what the judge’s ruling means...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Now

FBI receives reports about drones being weaponized with homemade IEDs

WASHINGTON (TND) — Drones are becoming increasingly popular as they’re easy to buy and find out how to use online. Now, U.S. officials are investigating cases of people attempting to fly drones carrying homemade bombs. “We are investigating, even as we speak, several instances within the U.S. of...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy