ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Animal Foundation’s CEO speaks out for the first time since contagious virus outbreak at Las Vegas shelter

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfWzl_0jCIXwSB00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In early October it was announced that a Canine Pnuemovirus was spreading to amongst dogs inside The Animal Foundation.

Following one of the fostering and adoption events in late September, the shelter discovered that a dog has tested positive for Canine Pnuemovirus and Strep Zoo. That dog later had to be put down, according to the Animal Foundation.

As of Tuesday, more than 133 dogs are symptom-free from the virus.

“Sometimes these things happen in shelters because of the environment, we are a public shelter, so we are kind of like a public hospital,” CEO of The Animal Foundation, Hilarie Grey said.

The spread of the virus put limits on operations at the shelter for more than a month. However, according to Grey, the shelter had protocols in place that played a big role in tackling the virus and also had advice from national experts.

“Because of the way we manage our kennels in the shelter we were able to detect right away which dogs had been exposed to that dog who was in rooms together and they really acted quickly to lock down the shelter,” Grey said.

While on antibiotics, the dogs were isolated into red, yellow, and green rooms to determine where they were in their recovery.

The Animal Foundation continued to update the public through social media posts, noting none of the dogs had to be put down.

However, in an interview with 8 News Now, Grey revealed that an additional dog had to be put down.

8 News Now reporter Victoria Saha: “The dogs were all responding well and none of them had to be put down, does that statement still stand true today?”

Grey: “Well, there was the additional dog that was euthanized off-site who had other complications and there was one other dog that had health complications.”

Saha: “The other dog that was put down, this is the first I’m hearing about it have you guys considered making that information public.”

Grey: “We are transparent and talking to you about it today, we have tracked as we have gone through.”

Chief Veterinarian Dr. Casey Miller explained to 8 News Now why the dog was put down.

“He had extensive behavioral concerns that were just not doing well here in the shelter coupled with a couple of other medical issues,” Dr. Miller said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3jK0_0jCIXwSB00
    (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UD8LW_0jCIXwSB00
    (KLAS)

Dr. Miller said the dog’s medical issues could have been treated and he was responding well to the antibiotics for the virus. She went on to explain what the behavior issues were.

“This dog was noted to be very shut down not wanting to interact with other people not wanting to eat his food not wanting to basically do much of anything just a shell of a dog,” Dr. Miller said.

However, Grey explained the reasons why a dog would need to be put down.

“We never want to be euthanizing for space,” Grey said. “There are instances of grave illnesses where it’s mercy or where you have a dangerous situation where it’s a bite, a vicious animal that kind of thing.”

As of Tuesday, The Animal Foundation said there are 555 animals currently at the shelter.

Although they have resumed intakes, you need to make an appointment to drop off an animal.

As for more transparency on why animals would be euthanized, Grey said she doesn’t display the reason for euthanasia because of privacy concerns of the owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Donny Osmond cancels 2 Las Vegas shows due to illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness. According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Thanksgiving Treats

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you love chocolate, and love thanksgiving, then you’ll love thanksgiving desserts. Alicia Serna owner of Love Chocolate Dessert Shop is back to show us how she does thanksgiving treats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of 10-month-old baby shares experience with RSV at Las Vegas ICU

We have been reporting about the rise of RSV also known as Respiratory Syncytial virus for a while. However, like many, a Las Vegas parent was also watching the headlines, but never thought he would be the parent with a child struggling to breathe. "It all happened so fast you can't really understand what was happening," John Treanor said. John Treanor's 10-month-old son Elliot is in the Pediatric ICU at UMC. "This poor kid who 48 hours before was playing around with his brothers and crawling around and all of a sudden you are talking about how to get him to breathe," Treanor said. What started off as some sniffles Thursday, quickly escalated into something much worse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy