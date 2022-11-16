ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

CA-190 reopened through Death Valley National Park

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gphJ7_0jCIXnks00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main road through Death Valley reopened on Sunday, allowing visitors to travel between Panamint Valley and Emigrant on CA-190.

The reopening of the road at Towne Pass is a major step in restoring access to the park, bringing traffic back to CA-190 after months of closures. But there’s still much work to be done.

The CA-190 opening restores access from the west entrance of Death Valley National Park. The section had been closed since September, when flash floods wiped away pavement.

The park recently reopened access to Beatty, Nevada, on Daylight Pass Road and the Beatty Cutoff. The route is important to businesses that rely on tourism to the park and for park employees who live in Beatty.

Road reopens between Death Valley, tourist town of Beatty

Badwater Road remains closed south of Badwater Basin. The park website indicates there is no timeline for reopening that road, which connects to CA-178 and Shoshone, California. The road is “not likely to be open before December.”

Other roads that remain closed include Keane Wonder Mine, Mud Canyon, North Highway (Ubehebe Crater) and Salt Creek. Work on Bonnie Clare Road and Scotty’s Castle continues as the park works toward a spring 2024 reopening.

The park advises against backcountry travel because of damage caused by the summer’s floods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed

An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous National Parks

America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
FodorsTravel

Best National Parks in the USA to Visit and Hike in the Spring

Hiking is always a great way to get outdoors and explore during the spring season. Here are the best National Parks in the USA to hike. Come spring, the days grow longer, the weather gets warmer, and our national parks become ripe with opportunities for exploration. Springtime is ideal for getting out in nature, but these top national parks offer so much more than just spring blooms and mild weather conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Hawaii residents are warned that world's largest volcano could ERUPT after recent earthquakes - lava would quickly reach homes on Big Island where Matthew McConaughey and Roseanne Barr have properties

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would...
HAWAII STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy