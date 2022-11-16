CA-190 reopened through Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main road through Death Valley reopened on Sunday, allowing visitors to travel between Panamint Valley and Emigrant on CA-190.

The reopening of the road at Towne Pass is a major step in restoring access to the park, bringing traffic back to CA-190 after months of closures. But there’s still much work to be done.

The CA-190 opening restores access from the west entrance of Death Valley National Park. The section had been closed since September, when flash floods wiped away pavement.

The park recently reopened access to Beatty, Nevada, on Daylight Pass Road and the Beatty Cutoff. The route is important to businesses that rely on tourism to the park and for park employees who live in Beatty.

Badwater Road remains closed south of Badwater Basin. The park website indicates there is no timeline for reopening that road, which connects to CA-178 and Shoshone, California. The road is “not likely to be open before December.”

Other roads that remain closed include Keane Wonder Mine, Mud Canyon, North Highway (Ubehebe Crater) and Salt Creek. Work on Bonnie Clare Road and Scotty’s Castle continues as the park works toward a spring 2024 reopening.

The park advises against backcountry travel because of damage caused by the summer’s floods.

