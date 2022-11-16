Read full article on original website
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
Two area organizations partner to support CJ, Joplin, Webb City residents with rent, utilities
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s...
Joplin kids rally to benefit county foster care kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again this holiday season, foster kids in Jasper County will benefit from the generosity of others. In this case, students and employees all across the Joplin School District. They’re in the midst of their 7th annual Christmas of Hope campaign. They’re collecting monetary donations through tomorrow (11/18).
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
Baxter Springs enforcing seatbelt safety for state-wide campaign
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.
Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change
JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
How you can be “Santa to a Senior”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”. This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten...
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
Carthage school celebrates 25 years with a time capsule
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.
Food drive “domino run” at Granby Elementary
GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium. Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”. The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.
Carl Junction duplex ablaze
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction residence suffered extensive fire damage Friday afternoon. A call for mutual aid was sent by Carl Junction Fire Department shortly before 2:00 PM after flames were spotted on top of a duplex located at 1008 S. Gate Circle. Crews reported seeing a column of smoke from as far as the airport as it swelled (below).
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
Jasper County & New-Mac CASA
We were joined with the Jasper County CASA & the New-Mac CASA to talk about all the exciting events coming up and how to apply to become a member & volunteer for CASA! Help be the reason why a child’s life changes, today!
Farm-to-School initiative enters phase one in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Phase one of a $10 million “Farm-to-School” initiative program begins in Pittsburg. Community Green Farms is partnering with Leafy Green Farms to provide ten hydroponic farms to ten schools in southeast Kansas. Typically, food travels 1,500 miles from a farm to your plate. But, Leafy Green Farms is known as “hyper-organic,” which means it can be grown locally and consumed within 100 miles.
Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
PSU electrical students serve in partnership with Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pitt State students in Electrical Technology performed some maintenance at Ronald McDonald House Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House started the partnership with PSU six years ago. Thursday, students worked on outlets and changing out light switches. Associate Director for Ronald McDonald House says the partnership has...
Joplin students learn lessons in S.T.E.A.M.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Rockets were also part of the school day, today, for some Joplin kids. All thanks to the first-ever road trip for Joplin’s future science center. “I think it was fun and very entertaining. And it also taught us some things we didn’t know about,” said Tameryn Davis-Smith, Joplin Student.
GMFS Carthage VFW Post 2590 Turkey Shoot
We welcome Michael A. Juris with the Carthage VFW Post 2590! Today he stops by to give us details on the Carthage VFW Turkey Shoot! An event for the community to come together and support our Veterans. Find out how you can take part right here!
