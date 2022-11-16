BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 pm. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO