Mclean County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hospitals in Central Illinois are becoming overwhelmed due to increasing seasonal flu activity. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital have asked the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits as a precautionary measure to prevent further flu spread.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients

PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Facing a serious health issue or coping with the news that you only have months to live takes an emotional toll on the patient and their family and other loved ones. But a team at OSF Healthcare...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Solvera Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I student scammed out of $23,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported she was scammed out of $23,000. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student received a series of calls from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy in Chicago who said the student would be arrested if she did not pay a fine.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ground broken on Health & Human Services Campus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ground was broken on what will become a hub for various city services at the site of the current Peoria City/County Health Department Tuesday. The hub will include the Peoria City/County Health Department, Coroner`s Office, Regional Office of Education, and Sustainability and Resource Conservation Department.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department welcomed its newest ‘paw’-cifer to the force. Officer Olive is a black lab/coonhound mix and is the department’s new facility dog. Paws Giving Independence, a Peoria non-profit, trained Olive and gave her to the Normal Police Department at no...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police issue collision alert

UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival of Trees is a family affair with a good cause

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 pm. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
WASHINGTON, IL

