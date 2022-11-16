ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

CBS DFW

Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Hide your valuables or police might give you an 'F'

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It might startle someone at first glance – a paper that says “citation” left on a car window. But in slightly smaller print the words, “Don’t Panic. I’m not real,” are clear. Duncanville is among the Texas police departments...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat

The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fake Dealer Tag Lead to the Death of an Officer in Grand Prairie, Texas

No matter how many laws are passed, criminals will find a way to subvert those laws. The newest way criminals have been able to get away with their devious acts is through fake dealer tags. These criminals are able to register themselves as a car dealership which gives them access to the Department of Motor Vehicles to be able to make a dealer tag. That tag is placed on a vehicle to be used for whatever criminal activity they are up to. A Grand Prairie, Texas officer noticed this during a recent traffic stop and sadly lost his life trying to bring this person in.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

