fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Hide your valuables or police might give you an 'F'
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It might startle someone at first glance – a paper that says “citation” left on a car window. But in slightly smaller print the words, “Don’t Panic. I’m not real,” are clear. Duncanville is among the Texas police departments...
WFAA
McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat
The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday. In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.
A Fake Dealer Tag Lead to the Death of an Officer in Grand Prairie, Texas
No matter how many laws are passed, criminals will find a way to subvert those laws. The newest way criminals have been able to get away with their devious acts is through fake dealer tags. These criminals are able to register themselves as a car dealership which gives them access to the Department of Motor Vehicles to be able to make a dealer tag. That tag is placed on a vehicle to be used for whatever criminal activity they are up to. A Grand Prairie, Texas officer noticed this during a recent traffic stop and sadly lost his life trying to bring this person in.
McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police said that McKinney High School was placed on lockdown due to a robbery at a nearby bank Friday morning. Police said officers were responding to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of West Virginia Street as they investigated the robbery, according to a tweet around 9:30 a.m.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RODRIGUEZ, JOSE EDUARDO SILVA alias RODRIGUEZ, JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS:...
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Fort Worth man charged with manufacturing, selling 3D-printed gadgets converting guns to machine guns
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth man has been federally charged after he allegedly manufactured and sold thousands of 3D-printed machine gun conversion devices to convert ordinary firearms into fully automatic machine guns. The suspect, Xavier Desean Watson, was charged with possession and transfer of machine guns. A...
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
Texas’ fake paper tag problem 'cost a cop his life,' Grand Prairie police chief says
DALLAS — It was 10:45 p.m. Monday. Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai, who had joined the department only 10 months prior, was near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. Police said he tried to stop a silver Chevy Malibu that had a fake paper tag...
Comments / 2