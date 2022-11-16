Ameren is trying to find a path for 10 to 15 new miles of transmission wire from Alta to Peoria. It’s called the Peoria County Reliability Project. The proposed 138 kV line runs from an existing Alta substation in Peoria County to another existing substation on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Manager of Stakeholder Relations Leah Dettmer says that Peoria County communities are currently supported by two lines that make up the backbone of the system. Adding this third line would give Ameren more potential options during weather issues or a power outage.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO