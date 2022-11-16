Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Related
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
Lakers Rumors: Who Is L.A. Waiting For?
Will the Lakers look to make a big change in a future Russell Westbrook trade?
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph
The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed
Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could possibly rejoin the Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against Memphis.
Sporting News
Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious
The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
Report: Kyrie Irving's Potential Return Date Revealed
Kyrie Irving may return against the Memphis Grizzlies
Kevin Durant has harsh comments about Nets’ starting lineup
The Brooklyn Nets have not looked like a championship contender through the early part of the season, and the current state of their roster has a lot to do with that. Ben Simmons has battled injuries and other issues. Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension. What the Nets have been left with is not exactly an All-Star starting lineup. Just ask Kevin Durant.
NBC Sports
Villar recalls hilarious story of promotion to big leagues
A promotion to the big leagues was one of the last things on David Villar's mind when he first heard the news. The Giants' infielder joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Thursday morning, where he shared a hilarious story behind his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento to the majors on July 4 last season.
All-Star Ruled Out For Cavs-Bucks Game
Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Daniels Coming Into His Own As Key Reserve
Rookie Dyson Daniels has already shown he can be impactful in limited minutes for the Pelicans with his versatile, all-around game.
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
Comments / 0