Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Reacts to His Arrest: 'They Took You'
American rapper Blueface, 25, was arrested on Tuesday, November 15, on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure. The charges are related to a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, in the 6000 block of Windy Road, the Las...
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Mystery Deepens Surrounding Death Of 25-Year-Old Woman In Cabo
Shanquella Robinson's friends said she'd had too much to drink; the autopsy and a video indicated she'd been beaten.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation
The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far. The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a […]
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed
Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
TMZ.com
MO3 Manager Clarifies Rapper's Murder Details
Texas rapper MO3's manager Brian Rainwater is dispelling persistent rumors his late client was murdered in 2020 due to yet another rap beef. According to Rainwater, MO3's killer was jealous of the rapper's relationship with the man's own children. MO3 was dating the mother, and her kids had proudly posted the slain rapper on social media.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
ABC News
Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot Migos rapper Takeoff
As tributes pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Tuesday, police are urging anyone with information about his killing to come forward. “Somebody knows exactly who it was and I'm pretty confident that somebody's gonna step up,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner...
Young Dolph murder suspect releases song ‘No Statements’ from jail
On the eve of the 1-year anniversary of Memphis rap star Young Dolph's death, a new song is letting people inside the mind of one of his accused killers.
Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say
A woman who is eight months pregnant fatally stabbed the father of her child just hours after her baby show, Radar has learned.Keshia Golden is accused of killing the father of her child during an argument at her Austin, Illinois apartment, according to prosecutors. She is being held in jail on $2 million bond, and her next day in court is scheduled for less than two weeks before her baby is due, according to her court-appointed attorney.Golden is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument that turned violent. Prosecutors said at a bail hearing that the...
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Straaaaaait Betrayal: Childhood Friend Who Robbed Safaree Of $183K Worth Of Jewelry Sentenced To 18 Years
The last man involved in the robbery of Safaree Samuels is heading behind bars. In 2018, three men conspired to hold up the rapper at gunpoint outside his Fort Lee luxury apartment complex. According to NorthJersey.com, a judge sentenced Safaree’s childhood friend Shawn Harewood to 18 years in state prison for the armed robbery. With friends like […]
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
