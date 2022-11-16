ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
BUFFALO, NY
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'

A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
ALABAMA STATE
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up

It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
NEW YORK STATE
Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
DALLAS, PA
Minkah Fitzpatrick off injury report, set to play Sunday

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is set to be back in the Steelers lineup against the Bengals on Sunday. Fitzpatrick had an appendectomy after telling the team’s medical staff he wasn’t feeling well during the team’s walkthrough practice last Saturday, but he was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday. He did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game, which leaves him on track to play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers host Titans, Tannehill leads Tennessee to 27-17 victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.
GREEN BAY, WI
DeMeco Ryans on Dre Greenlaw ejection: “We have to ease up a bit” when QB runs

Sunday night’s game between the Chargers and 49ers included an ejection of San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, for violating the rule against lowering the helmet and making forcible contact with an opponent. It was a questionable call, and an even more questionable ejection. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had become...
Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
NASHVILLE, TN

