Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal have exchanged vows on the South Lawn of the White House in the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal tied the knot on Saturday on the South Lawn. The occasion marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.Aerial photographs showed a small group of guests gathered in a semi-circle on the lawn to watch Naomi and Neal say “I do”.The...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO