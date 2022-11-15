Read full article on original website
Biden granddaughter Naomi married in White House wedding
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on Saturday in what was the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.
All the details about Naomi Biden’s White House wedding
Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal have exchanged vows on the South Lawn of the White House in the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal tied the knot on Saturday on the South Lawn. The occasion marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.Aerial photographs showed a small group of guests gathered in a semi-circle on the lawn to watch Naomi and Neal say “I do”.The...
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election lost bids for statewide offices that play key roles in overseeing voting in the six states that decided the last presidential election.
Rights group calls for Samuel Alito to be investigated after claims of leaked 2014 ruling
Anti-abortion activist said supreme court justice revealed the landmark ruling on contraception and religious rights weeks earlier
Joe & Jill Biden Attend Granddaughter Naomi Biden’s Wedding: See Photo
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were a proud “Nana and Pop,” as their granddaughter Naomi, 28, married her husband Peter Neal, 25, at the White House on the South Lawn on Saturday, November 19 in front of 250 guests. The grandparents looked happy to celebrate their eldest grandchild and new grandson-in-law in the first photo released as they smiled in a photo with the newly married couple. Joe opted to wear a navy blue suit with a tie, while Jill was gorgeous in a teal shade wool coat as she sweetly put her arm around Peter’s. Naomi, of course, stunned in a long sleeved gown with a tulle skirt.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
Member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday formally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the group's first in-person meeting in four years.
Iran leader says 'enemies' may target workers as protests rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country’s “enemies” may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest.
Who needs to know? Small businesses object as feds infringe on Americans' privacy.
The federal government has a message for small businesses across the country: “Your papers, please.” A proposed rule from FinCEN, a federal agency charged with surveilling the financial system, would require anyone forming a new corporate entity to self-report all its “beneficial owners,” meaning anyone either with at least 25% ownership stake or who exercises “substantial control” over the company. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network unhelpfully defines “substantial control” as someone who exercises “substantial influence over important...
