California State

calmatters.network

Budget whiplash: CA faces $25B deficit

That’s the estimated deficit Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will confront when crafting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal advisor announced Wednesday. The projection marks a stunning reversal from back-to-back years of unprecedented prosperity: The budget for California’s current fiscal year clocked...



How California could count every vote faster

For more than a week after the Nov. 8 election, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remained undetermined. All eyes had turned to more than half a dozen uncalled races in California when, on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected victory for Rep. Mike Garcia in his Los Angeles-area district, finally handing Republicans a slim majority in the new Congress.



How California’s housing crisis hurts college students

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. California has long held the crown jewel of public higher education, but the high cost of housing is pushing that jewel farther out of reach for low-income students. A recent survey found student homelessness ranges from 5% to 20% across...



Looking toward the future: ACE trains going to 100% renewable diesel

The Altamont Corridor Express announced Tuesday that its trains will now run on 100% renewable diesel fuel, making it the first commuter rail service in Northern California to make the switch. The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, the agency that operates the ACE train system for commuters between the San...


Head of New York State’s Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Agency to Step Down

The head of child welfare and juvenile justice in New York state, Commissioner Sheila Poole, will be stepping down from her position after 15 years of working at the Office of Children and Family Services. In a Tuesday email to her colleagues obtained by The Imprint, Poole said she will...

