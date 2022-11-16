Read full article on original website
This could be it for the Golden State Warriors - Why Steve Kerr thinks this season could be their Last Dance
Steve Kerr is facing reality this could be perhaps the last season Warriors have a chance of winning another NBA title before dismantling the team
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested after attempted robbery.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Video Of Steph Curry Going Viral
A video of Steph Curry in the tunnel before Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns is going viral.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
TNT's Charles Barkley believes Nets' Ben Simmons should be starting
After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news
While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s message to Klay Thompson amid disastrous slump
Klay Thompson, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, has posted career-lows in both field-goal and three-point percentage en route to being one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA thus far. And the Golden State Warriors have struggled to the tune of a 6-9 record as a result.
“He is the best I’ve ever seen” – Revisiting the time Isiah Thomas called Michael Jordan the greatest player ever
Even though they use every chance to disrespect each other today, there was a time when Thomas openly admitted Jordan was the GOAT in the NBA
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
Ben Simmons’ Passion For The Game Reportedly In Question By Fellow Nets
Ben Simmons’ return for the 2022-2023 NBA season was highly anticipated, especially after the former No. 1 overall draft pick missed the previous season due to injury, mental health struggles and trade demands. Yet, his contributions to the Brooklyn Nets’ stat-lines have been underwhelming at best, leading teammates and members of the organization to question his passion for the game.Through 10 games played during the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, Simmons is averaging 5.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, and 5.6 apg. The Nets, who suffered a 153-121 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night (Nov. 15), are currently 6-9 for the...
