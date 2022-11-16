ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TNT's Charles Barkley believes Nets' Ben Simmons should be starting

After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.
IRVING, NY
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news

While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
TMZ.com

NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch

The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Ben Simmons’ Passion For The Game Reportedly In Question By Fellow Nets

Ben Simmons’ return for the 2022-2023 NBA season was highly anticipated, especially after the former No. 1 overall draft pick missed the previous season due to injury, mental health struggles and trade demands. Yet, his contributions to the Brooklyn Nets’ stat-lines have been underwhelming at best, leading teammates and members of the organization to question his passion for the game.Through 10 games played during the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, Simmons is averaging 5.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, and 5.6 apg. The Nets, who suffered a 153-121 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night (Nov. 15), are currently 6-9 for the...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
