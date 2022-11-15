Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22
Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Seattle Kraken – 11/17/22
Tonight’s contest is the beginning of a four-game West Coast trip for the New York Rangers (8-6-3). They were victorious on Nov. 13, 4-1, against the Arizona Coyotes thanks to key players, Adam Fox, who had the game-winning tally and one assist, and Igor Shesterkin, who turned in another exceptional start in goal.
Penguins vs. Wild, Game 17: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
ST. PAUL — The dark and snowy Minnesota nights are a fitting stop for the current Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3) season. The Penguins are mired in a dark slump with just two wins in their last 11 games. Coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his top lines on Wednesday at practice in another attempt to jumpstart his team’s season. The Minnesota Wild (7-7-1) are also scuffling and outside the playoff seedings in the Western Conference. The teams will face off Thursday at the XCEL Energy Center.
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 11/17/22
The Minnesota Wild will kick off a seven-game homestand with the first showing of their new reverse retro jerseys of the season. With a poor record at home (2-4-1), they will no doubt be hoping that a change in color brings a change in fortune. The Wild host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight without the services of their starting goaltender and long-time Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after the Nov.15 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
