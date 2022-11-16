ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Ruby SLEDGE
3d ago

some of these less fortunate people are working & still homeless with children or have more than 1 job. They can't afford to have a mortgage less long afford to pay rent at today's rate so they need help not everyone trying to get over. They are trying to get under. Under a roof to call their own. . How would u like it if you were homeless & someones said you're not worthy of a home with heat, running water, stove etc etc. so go build a tent city for you to go & be happy. life ain't fair and neither is homeless ness. that's just my opinion

6
Eugenia Winston
3d ago

I missed the joking it's sarcasm in regards to the homelessness but it's really really people out here that really want some a roof over their head and shelter through these cold weather and rains I'm all for it my name is Miss Posey

4
Sasscrotch!
3d ago

Can we all move there? Why should we chumps work all day pay rent and/or mortgages when others can sleep all day and live for free?

4
 

