FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
high-profile.com
Topping Off Held for Alexander Crossing
Boston – Callahan Construction Managers, Rose Associates and partner Battery Global Advisors have topped off construction at Alexander Crossing, located at 57 Alexander Street in Yonkers, N.Y. The property is being developed by Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors. Perkins Eastman is serving as the architect. Located adjacent to...
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs
While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
rew-online.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center
SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
Rockland County probes possibly illegal basement apartments in Spring Valley
News 12 was sent a tip about possible illegal apartments in the basement of 14 South Main St., near El Diamante Bar and Restaurant.
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
Herald Community Newspapers
South Shore residents sound off over redrawing of maps
After more than two months of intense back-and-forth, the Nassau County Temporary Districting Advisory Commission is entering its final phase of redrawing the county’s 19 legislative districts ahead of next year’s elections. The commission is in the midst of tweaking each party delegation’s proposed redistricted maps, which were...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year
Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Breweries Are Pouring Superb Fall Beers
With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with a fall beer from one of these Westchester breweries. Whether you’re ordering a fruity IPA or a pumpkin ale, you’ll find that breweries throughout Westchester are fully stocked for the season. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite beers to drink on a crisp fall afternoon. Be sure to keep an eye out for new beer releases!
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
WTOP
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100
Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers
Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
