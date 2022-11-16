ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Topping Off Held for Alexander Crossing

Boston – Callahan Construction Managers, Rose Associates and partner Battery Global Advisors have topped off construction at Alexander Crossing, located at 57 Alexander Street in Yonkers, N.Y. The property is being developed by Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors. Perkins Eastman is serving as the architect. Located adjacent to...
YONKERS, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs

While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Bassey BY

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
WHITE PLAINS, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

South Shore residents sound off over redrawing of maps

After more than two months of intense back-and-forth, the Nassau County Temporary Districting Advisory Commission is entering its final phase of redrawing the county’s 19 legislative districts ahead of next year’s elections. The commission is in the midst of tweaking each party delegation’s proposed redistricted maps, which were...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Breweries Are Pouring Superb Fall Beers

With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with a fall beer from one of these Westchester breweries. Whether you’re ordering a fruity IPA or a pumpkin ale, you’ll find that breweries throughout Westchester are fully stocked for the season. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite beers to drink on a crisp fall afternoon. Be sure to keep an eye out for new beer releases!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WTOP

Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100

Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
LANHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers

Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

