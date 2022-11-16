Read full article on original website
UC Basketball Absorbs Midweek Punches
The Bearcats lost out on a top recruit and took it on the chin from NKU.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
Purcell Marian's D.J. Dowdy steps down as head football coach, will remain AD
Purcell Marian head football coach D.J. Dowdy announced Wednesday morning he will step down from the position but continue as director of athletics for the school.
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
The Bearcats are now 9-1 all-time against The Norse.
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
Cincinnati City Manager Announces Final Candidates for Police Chief
One CPD chief candidate was the chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department.
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
The final part in this series explaining the origins of our city's street names, from R to Z. The post Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors
It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
These 13 people want to be the Cincinnati Police Department's next chief
According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State.
star64.tv
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
