Cincinnati, OH

star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH

For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors

It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

