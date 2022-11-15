(Milwaukee, WI) — It wasn’t that long ago that Wisconsin was looking at record highs, now the state is looking at a cold snap. The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season will roll across the state this weekend. That means highs in the 30s in the southern part of the state, and highs in the 20s the further north you go. Forecasters say it will feel more like January this weekend. There is some snow in the forecast, but how much and which day depends on where in Wisconsin you are.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO