wwisradio.com
Help For Homeowners Assistance Extended
Wisconsin Help for Homeowners (WHH) is a new statewide program that can help with overdue bills like mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities, and more. The program is open to individuals and families who live in Wisconsin with overdue housing-related bills, both with and without a mortgage, who meet income and other eligibility requirements, and have experienced a qualified economic hardship since January 21, 2020.
DHS Announces Opportunity to Order More Free COVID-19 Self-Tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting today, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests on the Say Yes! COVID Test website.
RSV Cases on the Rise
(Madison, WI) — There is a health alert in Wisconsin about RSV cases. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services yesterday issued the alert that asks people to protect themselves this holiday season. Public health managers say the best strategy is to stay home if you are sick, especially if that means avoiding people most at risk for RSV and the flu. DHS is also pushing for standard germ-conscious moves like hand washing, and they are also asking people to get tested for COVID. Wisconsin hospitals have seen a spike in RSV cases this fall, which is ahead of the usual winter-peak.
Autopsy Confirms Murder Suicide in Town of Manchester
November 10, 2022 deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located at W11214 Mavis Lane, in the Town of Manchester, to check on the welfare of the resident. Upon responding, deputies located two deceased subjects inside the residence. The two deceased male parties have been...
Cold Snap on the way This Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — It wasn’t that long ago that Wisconsin was looking at record highs, now the state is looking at a cold snap. The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season will roll across the state this weekend. That means highs in the 30s in the southern part of the state, and highs in the 20s the further north you go. Forecasters say it will feel more like January this weekend. There is some snow in the forecast, but how much and which day depends on where in Wisconsin you are.
