With Trump running again, Cruz and Cornyn signal openness to other GOP presidential candidates

Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
Minutes before Trump announcement, DeSantis receives standing ovation at Republican confab
ORLANDO – Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday night, as he addressed an audience of leading Republicans minutes before former President Donald Trump announced he was launching a 2024 White House bid. DeSantis, who last week won a landside re-election victory for a...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
Newly empowered House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of influence peddling as part of anticipated Hunter Biden probe
House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer ups the ante in his Hunter Biden probe since winning the majority by targeting President Biden.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Some Republicans praise Trump's on-message 2024 announcement, Democrats say ex-commander unfit for office
Republicans and Democrats offered sharply different responses on Tuesday to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would mount a third campaign for the White House in 2024. Some Republicans praised Trump for delivering a succinctly on-message announcement speech focusing on the economy and ethics reform. "If President Trump continues...
Biden, Graham, other political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
Addressing a crowd of die-hard supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024. The announcement came a week after the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms, unable to win a majority of seats in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and possibly winning the House by a smaller margin than GOP operatives had anticipated.
Texas Republicans prefer DeSantis to Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds
Republican voters in Texas support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election over former President Donald Trump by more than 10 percentage points, according to a new poll commissioned by the Republican Party of Texas. The survey asked voters who are likely to participate...
We should be better than Trump thinks
WASHINGTON — Running for president in 1968, Alabama Gov. George Wallace thought he spotted a problem: “We got too much dignity in government.”. Thirteen presidential elections later, voters solved that problem. Now they can make amends by closing the Donald Trump parenthesis in U.S. history. The first, and...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
