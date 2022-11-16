New business hub created for local entrepreneurs to kick-start their businesses

Getting a new business started may present some serious challenges, but a new local resource may be able to help.

The Achievers Entrepreneur Hub held an open house to showcase their new space, designed to help feed the entrepreneurial spirit in the community. According to its director, the hub offers classes to teach how to get started and develop a workforce and also provides a space to get started.

The offices are available for below market price to help get things moving, for a specific type of plan.

“What this offers is a place of resource for those that may be disadvantaged and those that don’t have the necessary resources to gain equity and equality,” said Bishop Frankie Quinn, director, Achievers Entrepreneurial Hub.

The hub is located at 930 Liberty Street at the former Temple Anshe Hesed.

