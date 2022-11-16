Read full article on original website
Local rivals meet once again in Round 2 of Oklahoma high school football playoffs
By Glen Brockenbush Midwest City Carl Albert photo by Michael Kinney A wild first round of the playoffs saw several upsets, a few close calls and some thrilling finishes. But perhaps the first week of the 2022 Oklahoma high school football playoffs will be remembered for the weather, as ...
KOCO
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KOCO
Ditch Witch expands operations in Oklahoma town
PERRY, Okla. — The largest employer in the town of Perry announced it is about to get even bigger. Ditch Witch said the company plays a major role in building underground infrastructure -- and the demand for that work is needed worldwide. The company announced it is expanding operations...
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim
STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
Tyson Foods to give away 40,000 pounds of chicken in Enid
Tyson Foods is distributing 40,000 pounds of chicken wings and crispy tenderloin chicken fritters at Oakwood Mall in Enid on Saturday, Nov. 19.
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
2 historic buildings to be renovated in downtown OKC
Two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City will soon become one.
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Oklahoma City Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant euthanized
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a maternal figure for the local elephant herd.
