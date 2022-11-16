ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Ditch Witch expands operations in Oklahoma town

PERRY, Okla. — The largest employer in the town of Perry announced it is about to get even bigger. Ditch Witch said the company plays a major role in building underground infrastructure -- and the demand for that work is needed worldwide. The company announced it is expanding operations...
PERRY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

