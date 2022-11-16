Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Cincinnati was back in the national polls this week as well.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first in the 2022 season.

Cincinnati took out East Carolina for its 32nd-straight home win on Friday earning them the 25th spot in the rankings.

The only AAC team UC's lost to this decade is also firmly in the rankings as UCF sits at No. 20. The Bearcats will play UCF in the AAC Championship game if both sides win their final two games.

Tulane is a tough final home test and stayed in at No. 21.

That journey continues this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against Temple. The road test is airing on ESPNU via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand

Jarrett Hensley, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Address Media Following 87-69 Victory Over EKU

Final Huddle: UC Stamps 'Nipp at Night' With 27-25 Victory over East Carolina

Top 2023 Recruit Isaiah Collier Visits for 'Nipp at Night'

Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game

Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History

Ben Bryant on Outside Criticism: 'I Have Pretty Thick Skin'

UC Target Isaiah Collier Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Notches Second NFL Interception

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month

UC Football Holds Onto Top-25 Standing in ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Semi-Finalist for Butkus, Bednarik Awards

Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN

Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools

UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk