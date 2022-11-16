ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkQwd_0jCIUZoJ00

Cincinnati was back in the national polls this week as well.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first in the 2022 season.

Cincinnati took out East Carolina for its 32nd-straight home win on Friday earning them the 25th spot in the rankings.

The only AAC team UC's lost to this decade is also firmly in the rankings as UCF sits at No. 20. The Bearcats will play UCF in the AAC Championship game if both sides win their final two games.

Tulane is a tough final home test and stayed in at No. 21.

That journey continues this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against Temple. The road test is airing on ESPNU via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand

Jarrett Hensley, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Address Media Following 87-69 Victory Over EKU

Final Huddle: UC Stamps 'Nipp at Night' With 27-25 Victory over East Carolina

Top 2023 Recruit Isaiah Collier Visits for 'Nipp at Night'

Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game

Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History

Ben Bryant on Outside Criticism: 'I Have Pretty Thick Skin'

UC Target Isaiah Collier Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Notches Second NFL Interception

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month

UC Football Holds Onto Top-25 Standing in ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Semi-Finalist for Butkus, Bednarik Awards

Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN

Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools

UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana at Xavier

Indiana will face its first major test of the season on Friday. The No. 12 Hoosiers are set to battle Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Cintas Center. Friday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. ET tip on FS1:. The first of Indiana’s four marquee non-conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors

It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy