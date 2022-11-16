ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashion, OK

247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City to host one of the nation’s most notable gymnastics championships

Oklahoma City will serve as host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships. The nationwide gymnastics competitions are scheduled for May 9-14, 2023, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The announcement was made during the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo held in OKC in October, which brought together more than 1,000 members from national governing bodies for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, event managers, sports commissions representatives and sports tourism officials.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Salad and Go opens in OKC

Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC

Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ruffdraft.net

New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students

Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
EDMOND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

