4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Local rivals meet once again in Round 2 of Oklahoma high school football playoffs
By Glen Brockenbush Midwest City Carl Albert photo by Michael Kinney A wild first round of the playoffs saw several upsets, a few close calls and some thrilling finishes. But perhaps the first week of the 2022 Oklahoma high school football playoffs will be remembered for the weather, as ...
Oklahoma Players Recall Final Moments Under Lincoln Riley, Reflect on 12 Months of Change
With Bedlam on the horizon, it was just 12 brief months ago that Riley bolted following a disastrous defeat, but sometimes it feels like Brent Venables has been here longer.
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City to host one of the nation’s most notable gymnastics championships
Oklahoma City will serve as host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships. The nationwide gymnastics competitions are scheduled for May 9-14, 2023, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The announcement was made during the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo held in OKC in October, which brought together more than 1,000 members from national governing bodies for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, event managers, sports commissions representatives and sports tourism officials.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
okctalk.com
Salad and Go opens in OKC
Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
KOCO
Woman on billboard in Stillwater hopes to raise awareness for victimized children
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman on a billboard in Stillwater overnight hopes to raise awareness for a child advocacy center. Sharyl Pickens will be 40 feet up until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For 36 hours in total, she will be up on that billboard raising awareness for victimized children.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
okctalk.com
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC
Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
ruffdraft.net
New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students
Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
publicradiotulsa.org
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
KOCO
Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
Oklahoma City Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant euthanized
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a maternal figure for the local elephant herd.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
