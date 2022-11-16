ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Northeastern

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after a disappointing loss to Colgate on Tuesday. This time, SU (1-1 on the season) hosts the Northeastern Huskies, who have dropped their first three games of the season. With Syracuse looking to secure its second win of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Northeastern: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Despite losing to Colgate, the Draftkings Line still thinks Syracuse should have a comfortable victory over Northeastern with the Orange as 15 point favorites. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry:...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange improve to 4-0 after 85-63 victory against LIU

So far against non-conference opponents, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team looks the part. After Syracuse’s first three games, the team is outscoring its opponents by 26.7 points per contest. In the Orange’s matchup against the Long Island University Sharks, Syracuse got off to a slower start than usual. The Sharks led 14-13 after the first quarter and trailed by just 9 points entering halftime against the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse cross-country: NCAA Championships preview

Tomorrow morning the Syracuse Orange cross-country squads will compete for NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Neither Syracuse squad is considered to be a title contender, but the conditions are supposed to be windy and cold which can cause some strange results. Both races can be seen live on ESPNU. The women start things off at 10:20 am with their 6k and it should be close battles in both the individual and team competitions. Savannah Roark has emerged the leader of the Orange and she’ll be looking to grab All-America honors. Can the other Syracuse runners keep in contact with her tomorrow? If so, the Orange could push for a spot in the top 15 which would cap a strong season for the women.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange needs to focus on ball movement

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has a lot of areas to work on if they are going to return to the NCAA Tournament. A glaring issue after the first two games is the difference in ball movement between Syracuse and their opponents. Through two games the Orange have 22 assists on 54 field goals. Their two opponents have 38 assists on 55 field goals. To add insult to injury Colgate’s center, Jeff Woodward had 7 assists in 23 minutes the other night.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: score first and good things should happen

The Syracuse Orange have started every single game this season by having possession first - but recently, they’ve been failing to capitalize and build early momentum. According to DraftKings SportsBook, that trend is projected to continue this week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected (-155) to score before SU (+125) in tomorrow’s game. The Deacs are also favored by 10 points, but we’ll note that the Orange are 6-4 against the spread this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: a downhill season since the Clemson game

What comes up, at some point, must come back down. A little over three weeks ago, Syracuse Orange football was at its peak. ‘Cuse was coming off a 6-0 start to the season, the team’s best start in over 30 years. After a dominant victory against the then-19th-ranked NC State Wolfpack, the Orange went to Clemson looking to make a statement.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Wake Forest

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football lands commitment from 2024 WR Syair Torrence

The Syracuse Orange just landed their first hard commitment from the Class of 2024 - and he won’t have to come far to play in the Dome. In fact, he’s already run all over that turf. Syair Torrence, the younger brother of current men’s basketball guard Symir Torrence,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy