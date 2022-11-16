ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Northeastern

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after a disappointing loss to Colgate on Tuesday. This time, SU (1-1 on the season) hosts the Northeastern Huskies, who have dropped their first three games of the season. With Syracuse looking to secure its second win of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Northeastern: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Despite losing to Colgate, the Draftkings Line still thinks Syracuse should have a comfortable victory over Northeastern with the Orange as 15 point favorites. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry:...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Wake Forest

Both the Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons enter tomorrow night’s game on a losing streak so something has to give. Expectations seem pretty low around Orange fans so let’s see if our staff feels the same way. Christian. Wake Forest 27, Syracuse 17. Here’s the thing...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse cross-country: NCAA Championships preview

Tomorrow morning the Syracuse Orange cross-country squads will compete for NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Neither Syracuse squad is considered to be a title contender, but the conditions are supposed to be windy and cold which can cause some strange results. Both races can be seen live on ESPNU. The women start things off at 10:20 am with their 6k and it should be close battles in both the individual and team competitions. Savannah Roark has emerged the leader of the Orange and she’ll be looking to grab All-America honors. Can the other Syracuse runners keep in contact with her tomorrow? If so, the Orange could push for a spot in the top 15 which would cap a strong season for the women.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange needs to focus on ball movement

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has a lot of areas to work on if they are going to return to the NCAA Tournament. A glaring issue after the first two games is the difference in ball movement between Syracuse and their opponents. Through two games the Orange have 22 assists on 54 field goals. Their two opponents have 38 assists on 55 field goals. To add insult to injury Colgate’s center, Jeff Woodward had 7 assists in 23 minutes the other night.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: score first and good things should happen

The Syracuse Orange have started every single game this season by having possession first - but recently, they’ve been failing to capitalize and build early momentum. According to DraftKings SportsBook, that trend is projected to continue this week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected (-155) to score before SU (+125) in tomorrow’s game. The Deacs are also favored by 10 points, but we’ll note that the Orange are 6-4 against the spread this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Four things to watch vs Wake Forest

Things were much better when the Syracuse Orange were 6-0, but now the squad is trying to stop some a four-game losing streak when they travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake is also in the midst of a losing streak so what are we looking for on...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy