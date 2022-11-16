ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Former President Donald Trump officially declares 2024 presidential candidacy

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hoosb_0jCIU20p00

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's official.

Former President Donald Trump will seek the Oval Office once again.

Trump, the only president impeached twice, made the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In an all-too-familiar listing of grievances, Trump attacked President Joe Biden and his political opponents, saying the U.S. is in "grave trouble." Trump railed on the country's inflation and America's drug problem, saying if he is reelected he will attack inflation and resolve the country's immigration problems.

"We will again put America first," he added.

WATCH: Trump announces 2024 presidential candidacy

Trump listed his accomplishments during his presidency while also attacking Biden's policies on energy, immigration and the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan.

The former president did not mention Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will likely be his toughest competitor in seeking the Republican nomination.

The announcement comes while Trump faces a series of intensifying criminal investigations, including a Department of Justice probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings that were discovered in boxes and drawers at Mar-a-Lago.

Aides and allies had urged Trump to wait until after the midterms were over — and then until after a Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia — to announce his plans. But Trump, eager to return to the spotlight, is also hoping to stave off a long list of potential challengers, including DeSantis, who cruised to reelection last week and is now being urged by many in his party to run for president a well.

Trump has tried to blame Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP's performance — and McConnell allies have criticized Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the Senate Republicans' campaign committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PMhc_0jCIU20p00
Former President Donald Trump waves after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

However, Trump has received the brunt of criticism for elevating candidates in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona who were unappealing to general election voters because they embraced his lies about 2020 election or held hard-line views on issues like abortion that were out of step with the mainstream.

While Trump has the backing of the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik, others were already moving on.

Asked whether she would endorse Trump in 2024, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming told reporters Monday: "I don't think that's the right question. I think the question is, who is the current leader of the Republican Party?"

Asked who that was, she replied: "Ron DeSantis."

Just one president in U.S. history has been elected to two non-consecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

The Florida Democratic Party released the following statement after Tuesday's announcement:

"While criminal investigations swirl around him, Donald Trump is announcing a third campaign for the White House after twice losing the popular vote and handing Republicans two consecutive midterm disasters," Florida Democratic Party press secretary Gricel Gonzalez said. "The MAGA brand has become toxic, leaving Donald, a four-time loser, kicking off his campaign tonight by boarding an empty Trump train."

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List

Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘My wife could have been here today.’ Florida man says wife died after 911 calls went unanswered

The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida chills out as cold front sets in

South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy