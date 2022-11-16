Brad Pitt spotted at Bono concert with Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt was spotted hanging out with Ines de Ramon on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

The pair reportedly arrived together at around 8 p.m. before meeting up with some of Pitt’s famous friends — including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

Both Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29 — who recently separated from Paul Wesley — seemed smitten as they were photographed holding onto one another in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The “Bullet Train” actor kept things casual in jeans, a grey sweatshirt, white T-shirt and a brown hat while the jewelry dealer stepped things up a notch in a pair of leather pants, flannel and bright yellow Hermès purse.

After the fun concert, Pitt — who was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski — was seen leaving in his Tesla while de Ramon reportedly left with the “Fight Club” star’s bodyguard.

De Ramon and Paul Wesley announced their separation in September. Getty Images

De Ramon and Wesley, 40, announced they were going their separate ways in September after nearly three years of marriage.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the couple told People at the time, adding that the pair were living apart.

Pitt kept things casual for the concert in a sweatshirt, jeans and brown hat. Getty Images For Paramount Pictu

The former couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot just one year later during a low-profile wedding surrounded by family and friends.

Although the “Vampire Diaries” star has since moved on with 22-year-old model Natalie Kuckenburg, de Ramon has yet to be linked to anyone since their split.

Wesley has also moved on since the pair’s split. Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor has been caught up in his own messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The pair are still battling over custody of their six children and some of their joint business ventures — including the purchase of a $60 million vineyard in the south of France.

Despite the fact that Pitt has been linked to numerous women since their 2016 split, the actor has been hesitant to officially date anyone out of fear it could harm his relationship with the kids.

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source told us in September.

“He has enough of his own drama,” they added.