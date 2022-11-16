ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brad Pitt spotted at Bono concert with Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVAtQ_0jCITwsh00

Brad Pitt was spotted hanging out with Ines de Ramon on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

The pair reportedly arrived together at around 8 p.m. before meeting up with some of Pitt’s famous friends — including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

Both Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29 — who recently separated from Paul Wesley — seemed smitten as they were photographed holding onto one another in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The “Bullet Train” actor kept things casual in jeans, a grey sweatshirt, white T-shirt and a brown hat while the jewelry dealer stepped things up a notch in a pair of leather pants, flannel and bright yellow Hermès purse.

After the fun concert, Pitt — who was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski — was seen leaving in his Tesla while de Ramon reportedly left with the “Fight Club” star’s bodyguard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVMEy_0jCITwsh00
De Ramon and Paul Wesley announced their separation in September.
Getty Images

De Ramon and Wesley, 40, announced they were going their separate ways in September after nearly three years of marriage.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the couple told People at the time, adding that the pair were living apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lt1xD_0jCITwsh00
Pitt kept things casual for the concert in a sweatshirt, jeans and brown hat.
Getty Images For Paramount Pictu

The former couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot just one year later during a low-profile wedding surrounded by family and friends.

Although the “Vampire Diaries” star has since moved on with 22-year-old model Natalie Kuckenburg, de Ramon has yet to be linked to anyone since their split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUkFw_0jCITwsh00
Wesley has also moved on since the pair’s split.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor has been caught up in his own messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The pair are still battling over custody of their six children and some of their joint business ventures — including the purchase of a $60 million vineyard in the south of France.

Despite the fact that Pitt has been linked to numerous women since their 2016 split, the actor has been hesitant to officially date anyone out of fear it could harm his relationship with the kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7VLv_0jCITwsh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ1qR_0jCITwsh00

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source told us in September.

“He has enough of his own drama,” they added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Rumer Willis confirms Derek Richard Thomas relationship with PDA pic

Rumer Willis officially has a new man in her life. The actress, 34, confirmed her romance with musician Derek Richard Thomas in a series of sweet Instagram snaps posted on Tuesday. “♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️,” she captioned the images, which showed her and Thomas posing amid a quintessential fall backdrop. In one particular photo, she planted a kiss on the Vista Kicks frontman’s cheek as he smiled from ear to ear, while in another, they shared a sweet smooch. For the impromptu shoot, Willis donned an all-black ensemble with black sunglasses. Her beau, on the other hand, opted for a denim button-down, dark wash jeans...
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah details ‘painful’ feud with Hilton family

Farrah Brittany shared her thoughts on mom Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud with older half-sister Kathy Hilton. In a new interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the “Buying Beverly Hills” star, 34, noted that her close relationship with cousin Paris Hilton — the eldest daughter of Kathy, 63 — makes the situation particularly tough.  “It’s too painful,” Brittany said, adding that she and Paris, 41, avoid the topic when they see each other. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and...
Page Six

See photos of Brad Pitt getting close to new gal pal Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seemingly having a great time hanging out on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. After arriving together and meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn, the potential new couple hugged and even held hands as they made their way inside the venue. The “Fight Club” star, 58, donned a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a brown hat. De Ramon, 29, also got the casual dress code memo because she sported baggy leather pants, a white crop top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

What Martha Stewart found while snooping in Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s homes

Martha Stewart had a “fabulous” time touring Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s mansions and spilled all the details of what she saw. “They live sort of in a compound,” Stewart said on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like, 150 Hermés pocketbooks in a closet.” Stewart, 81, said that she “got to go into every closet, every refrigerator” while snooping in their not-so-humble abodes. “[I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere,” Stewart admitted, adding, “We had such a good time. A very nice house...
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Page Six

Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together.
Page Six

Aaron Carter was cremated, death certificate reveals

Aaron Carter’s family had the late singer cremated, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ Wednesday. Carter’s ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter, per the legal document, which also revealed that the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” artist’s mother, Jane Carter, was the first person to be informed of his untimely death. The official cause of death has yet to be determined, though police reportedly found multiple cans of compressed air as well as bottles of prescription pills at the scene. Aaron was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif., on Nov. 5. He was 34. “The...
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro reveals why she never had kids despite IVF

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro spoke candidly Wednesday about her struggles with in vitro fertilization. Navarro, 50, shared on the ABC talk show that she and her husband, Al Cárdenas, whom she married in March 2019, tried the procedure but it wasn’t successful. “By the time I tried, it was too late,” she said. “With IVF, Al and I tried,” the TV personality continued, noting she often encourages women to freeze their eggs. “I always tell women who are career women who are trying to get into that space, ‘Look, if you can afford it — and that’s a big if — if you...
Page Six

Jenna Bush Hager hilariously confesses she never wears underwear

Jenna Bush Hager and BFF Hoda Kotb still don’t know everything about one another. During Wednesday’s epode of “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Kotb revealed she was “surprised” to learn Bush Hager “never wears underwear.” According to Kotb, the pair had to share a dressing room ahead of their live show that morning when she “noticed” her co-host’s affinity for going commando. “I just had a little shock with it,” she joked, adding that the pair already know “a lot about each other.” With her secret now revealed to millions of viewers around the country, Bush Hager defended her decision saying that...
Page Six

Jeffrey Dean Morgan slams Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Who the f–k is this person?’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan vocalized his support for his wife, Hilarie Burton, after she criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s “hurtful” comments about focusing her movies on “traditional marriages.” “How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f–k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X,” the “Walking Dead” star tweeted in response to Burton’s message. Morgan followed up with another tweet that partially quoted the “One Tree Hill” star’s statement, adding, “‘Make your money honey.’ Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing.” Burton called the former “Full House” star, 46, a “bigot” this week...
Page Six

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell seemingly welcome second baby together, his third

Kate Mara has seemingly given birth to her and Jamie Bell’s second child together, his third. The “A Teacher” alum was recently photographed holding an infant while going to and from a shoot with photographer Sal Owen. Mara wore pink sweats and a hoodie, with her baby sporting a striped hat. Page Six has reached out to Mara’s reps for comment. The 39-year-old subtly announced her pregnancy in July with an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with the actor, 36. “There are three of us in this pic,” she wrote. Mara covered her budding belly in a pink dress and leather jacket in the...
Page Six

Candace Cameron Bure defends marriage remark, slams those who ‘hate’ her ‘values’

Candace Cameron Bure claims people are trying to “assassinate her character” and is blaming the media for using her controversial marriage comments to “fan flames of conflict and hate.” “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she tells Page Six in a lengthy statement via her rep on Wednesday. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry...
Page Six

Tori Spelling praises Dean McDermott’s parenting skills in birthday tribute

She’s di-Spelling the breakup speculation. Tori Spelling celebrated Dean McDermott’s birthday by gushing over his parenting skills shortly after he shut down ongoing rumors that they’re getting a divorce. “Happy birthday to a great dad of 6,” Spelling, 49, captioned a photo of McDermott to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. He and Spelling share five kids: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. McDermott also shares 24-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. The Canadian actor dispelled rumors that the two were breaking up after months of speculation that he and Spelling’s marriage was crumbling....
Page Six

Maren Morris wants to ‘make DJ gay again’ amid Candace Cameron Bure drama

Maren Morris wants Candace Cameron Bure to return to her roots. The country singer, who has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, hit back at the actress following her controversial comments about “traditional marriage.” “Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris, 32, wrote in an Instagram comment Tuesday, referring to Bure’s character from “Full House.” The comment appeared under a post shared by social media personality Matt Bernstein that slammed Cameron Bure, 46, and her decision to move from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network because the latter wouldn’t feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its shows. “You went decades...
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy