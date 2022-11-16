ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika-Auburn News

GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News

Fortune turns for Auburn High on final drive as Pittman delivers game-winner

PHENIX CITY — Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge did not see the cat. The bolt of black and white fur dashed across the west end zone and Auburn High's sideline during the final minutes of the game Friday. It didn’t even stop play, hauling tail through a horde of Tiger cheerleaders who screamed as it leaked into the visitor stands and out the side of Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again

Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship. The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
prepsnet.com

Auburn, Central Showdown Slated for AHSAA TV Game of the Week

Class 7A Semifinal Clash between Region 2 Rivals Auburn and Central-Phenix City Featured as AHSAA TV Network Playoff Game of the Week. Montgomery, AL – When Auburn faces Central-Phenix City Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 7A football playoffs, it will mark the eighth meeting between the two East Alabama rivals in the last four years.
Opelika-Auburn News

Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team

MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn getting another air-raid test against Western Kentucky

Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago in Starkville looked like, for the casual fan, the last time the Tigers would have to see the air-raid offense this season. It was actually just the warmup. In theory, Auburn’s (4-6, 2-5 SEC) contest against Western Kentucky (7-4,...
Opelika-Auburn News

State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title

The Warriors have done it. Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season. Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. For full coverage of the game, click here. Lee-Scott finished...
Opelika-Auburn News

Full circle: Former Hilltopper Marcus Bragg celebrates senior day with Auburn

Ricardo Louis’ memories go back to the high-schooler. The one who was a multi-sport athlete, with a 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame. The one who came to Louis and his father with a desire to focus on football. The one who worked to hone his craft as a pass-catcher alongside Louis, his standout receiver of a cousin at Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Western Kentucky at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Western Kentucky, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. In what ways can Auburn football improve on the way into the Iron Bowl?. JUSTIN LEE: The...
Opelika-Auburn News

Dylan Cardwell highlighting domineering defense early for Auburn

The absence of Walker Kessler — last year’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — isn’t weighing too heavily on No. 13 Auburn’s defensive success early in the season. Opponents are averaging 58.7 points per game against the Tigers, which is a lower mark than...
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’

The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

