Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
Fortune turns for Auburn High on final drive as Pittman delivers game-winner
PHENIX CITY — Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge did not see the cat. The bolt of black and white fur dashed across the west end zone and Auburn High's sideline during the final minutes of the game Friday. It didn’t even stop play, hauling tail through a horde of Tiger cheerleaders who screamed as it leaked into the visitor stands and out the side of Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We did that’: Auburn High gets revenge against Central on way to state title game
PHENIX CITY — Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to play, and Auburn High is headed to the state championship game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s nine-yard touchdown run with just 1:49 to go.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: From the Devil’s backyard, to the Tigers’ backyard — in Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Tigers in white danced over the Devil’s backyard, and head coach Keith Etheredge had just one thing to say. He was asked at the end of his postgame radio interview on Wings 94.3 FM if he had any closing comments. “Just, ‘Go Tigers,’ baby,” he said simply. You...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again
Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship. The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season
The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
prepsnet.com
Auburn, Central Showdown Slated for AHSAA TV Game of the Week
Class 7A Semifinal Clash between Region 2 Rivals Auburn and Central-Phenix City Featured as AHSAA TV Network Playoff Game of the Week. Montgomery, AL – When Auburn faces Central-Phenix City Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 7A football playoffs, it will mark the eighth meeting between the two East Alabama rivals in the last four years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team
MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn getting another air-raid test against Western Kentucky
Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago in Starkville looked like, for the casual fan, the last time the Tigers would have to see the air-raid offense this season. It was actually just the warmup. In theory, Auburn’s (4-6, 2-5 SEC) contest against Western Kentucky (7-4,...
Opelika-Auburn News
State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title
The Warriors have done it. Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season. Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. For full coverage of the game, click here. Lee-Scott finished...
Opelika-Auburn News
Full circle: Former Hilltopper Marcus Bragg celebrates senior day with Auburn
Ricardo Louis’ memories go back to the high-schooler. The one who was a multi-sport athlete, with a 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame. The one who came to Louis and his father with a desire to focus on football. The one who worked to hone his craft as a pass-catcher alongside Louis, his standout receiver of a cousin at Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Western Kentucky at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Western Kentucky, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. In what ways can Auburn football improve on the way into the Iron Bowl?. JUSTIN LEE: The...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: For Cadillac Williams, it's about family and giving back to Auburn
Carnell Williams did not hesitate when he answered the question Thursday afternoon. What were his thoughts about what his future would hold when he is no longer Auburn’s interim head football coach?. “I haven’t had time to think about it,” Williams said. “I’ve always lived my life in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dylan Cardwell highlighting domineering defense early for Auburn
The absence of Walker Kessler — last year’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — isn’t weighing too heavily on No. 13 Auburn’s defensive success early in the season. Opponents are averaging 58.7 points per game against the Tigers, which is a lower mark than...
Opelika-Auburn News
Championship showdown: Lee-Scott meets rival Glenwood in state title game
It’s a new stage — the biggest state — but the AISA’s Class AAA championship features two teams quite familiar with one another. Rivals Lee-Scott and Glenwood play for the state title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The message from both coaches...
Opelika-Auburn News
Springwood looks to make history in AISA's first-ever eight-man football championship game
The Springwood Wildcats have their chance to make history Thursday in Montgomery. Competing for the AISA’s first-ever eight-man football state championship, Springwood, once a power in the 1980’s, will look to add to its trophy case when the Wildcats take on Evangel Christian at 10 a.m. in Cramton Bowl.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’
The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
