ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall

(FOX 9) - We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal. Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.
BLAINE, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Holidazzle in Loring Park (Minneapolis)

Add to your holiday season with three weekends of free fun at Holidazzle in Loring Park!. Some of us remember the Holidazzle old as a parade Downtown. While it hasn’t been a parade for a few years now, it’s still full of fun!. Once again in 2022 the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo

The Minnesota Twins today unveiled four new uniform designs along with a refreshed “TC” logo and an additional logo featuring an “M” with North Star shape meant to also convey a baseball diamond during an announcement event in the Rotunda of the Mall of America in Bloomington. Current Twins players Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Jose […] The post Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pickleball Pub Owner: ‘We Need to Figure Out a Way To Bring This to Maple Grove’

City leaders in Maple Grove celebrated a future facility to the delight of pickleball players. On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Pints & Paddle. The venue, described as a “premier pickleball facility,” will feature ten indoor courts similar to what professional pickleball players compete on. It will also have a self-serve taproom and a rapid-order, pick-up-style restaurant run by the operators of Malone’s Bar and Grill.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy