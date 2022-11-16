Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Related
mprnews.org
A stray kitten took a trip through Minneapolis under a Metro Transit bus
A little kitten took a long ride from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center on a Metro Transit bus Friday morning. After a bus arrived at Brooklyn Center Transit Center an operator heard a kitten crying, seemingly somewhere in the bus. Daniel Kaus, mechanic technician at Martin J Ruter Garage, got a...
fox9.com
That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall
(FOX 9) - We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal. Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
thriftyminnesota.com
Holidazzle in Loring Park (Minneapolis)
Add to your holiday season with three weekends of free fun at Holidazzle in Loring Park!. Some of us remember the Holidazzle old as a parade Downtown. While it hasn’t been a parade for a few years now, it’s still full of fun!. Once again in 2022 the...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good. A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo
The Minnesota Twins today unveiled four new uniform designs along with a refreshed “TC” logo and an additional logo featuring an “M” with North Star shape meant to also convey a baseball diamond during an announcement event in the Rotunda of the Mall of America in Bloomington. Current Twins players Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Jose […] The post Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
fox9.com
Non-profit started by teen to help mothers opens new location in Eagan a decade later
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old woman from Eagan opened a new location for her non-profit organization aiming to help mothers and children after starting it in her mother's basement almost 10 years ago. Kaitlyn Stock doesn’t make any money doing what she does, but the work is making...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
ccxmedia.org
Pickleball Pub Owner: ‘We Need to Figure Out a Way To Bring This to Maple Grove’
City leaders in Maple Grove celebrated a future facility to the delight of pickleball players. On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Pints & Paddle. The venue, described as a “premier pickleball facility,” will feature ten indoor courts similar to what professional pickleball players compete on. It will also have a self-serve taproom and a rapid-order, pick-up-style restaurant run by the operators of Malone’s Bar and Grill.
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
fox9.com
Gun incident at Golden Valley school has parents upset over slow notifications
(FOX 9) - A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, and while the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
Comments / 1