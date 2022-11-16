Read full article on original website
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him
Nearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship. A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.
As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
Military failure in Ukraine is undermining the stability of the Russian state. The Kremlin has tried to disguise its war losses to prevent negative domestic reactions, but the reality of failure is becoming increasingly obvious, most recently in the retreat from Kherson soon after the region was constitutionally incorporated in the Russian Federation. Russia’s convulsions are evident in high-level criticisms of state policy, purges in the military, political, and economic structures, conflicts within the security institutions, resistance to mobilization and mounting regional unrest.
Washington Examiner
Russia braces for Ukraine to attack Crimea following liberation of Kherson
Russian troops are reinforcing their position in Crimea in anticipation of attacks from Ukraine, a Russia-installed regional official admitted. “Fortification works aimed at guaranteeing Crimeans’ security are being conducted under my supervision,” Russia’s regional governor of the annexed peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday. The prospect of a...
An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From North Korea May Have Reached The Us Mainland And Japan
According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile made landfall in the ocean.
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and...
navalnews.com
Ukraine’s Maritime Drone Strikes Again: Reports Indicate Attack On Novorossiysk
Ukraine’s maritime drones can now reach a Russian Navy base until now regarded as safe. When the drones (USVs) were used to attack Sevastopol on October 29 they resulted in a major shift in Russian Navy operations. The threat is regarded as so serious that new defenses were added in Sevastopol. And the Russian Navy, which early in the war dominated the Black Sea, barely leaves port. Now this threat has reached another major Russian Navy base at Novorossiysk.
Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD
Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
Washington Examiner
'Totally nuts': Biden’s cuts to Russian oil were 'shortsighted,' expert warns
The chances of a winter fuel crisis are heating up, and the Biden administration's hasty decision to ban Russian oil is partially to blame, one energy expert said. "When we went into the war in Ukraine, we decided 'no more Russian oil' because we only buy 3% of oil from there ... so no one paid attention," Mark Wolfe told the Washington Examiner.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin oversees drill of ‘massive nuclear strike’
Vladimir Putin has monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia.The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory as he prepared to lay claim to captured Ukrainian lands.The Biden administration said Russia gave notice of the tests. Russian nuclear drills taken place on an annual basis to train the relevant forces and demonstrate their readiness.The latest drills came as Mr Putin told a meeting of spy chiefs from ex-Soviet states that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”, echoing an...
Ukraine Time-Lapse Map Details How Russia Retreated From Kherson
A new map focusing on the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine shows how Russia retreated from Kherson. The military withdrawal from the southern city last week marked the third major retreat by President Vladimir Putin's troops since the war began on February 24. The Newsweek time-lapse map shows that...
Daily Beast
Putin’s Top TV Puppet Threatens 7 Countries With Air Strikes After Poland Blast
The deadly blast that killed two people in Poland sent shockwaves across the globe this week, fueling fear that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might escalate into a world war with the direct participation of NATO. While many are relieved that the incident was likely an attempt by Ukraine to intercept a Russian missile—on a day when Moscow launched about 100 strikes on Ukraine—Russian propagandists were seething with anger and irritation.
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Ukrainian Sniper ‘Hits Two Russians With One Shot’ from Thousands of Feet Away: Report
It’s been a long nine months since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on the much smaller nation of Ukraine. Since then, the war has displaced a number of Ukrainian families and resulted in thousands of fatalities, both Russian and Ukrainian. Recently, one of the latter’s snipers proved that months of war have only sharpened soldiers’ battle skills. A video that was released by the Ukrainian military reportedly shows a sniper hitting two Russian occupants with a single shot from thousands of feet away.
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site – as it happened
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
