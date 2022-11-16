Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
sauconsource.com
When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?
Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
sauconsource.com
Wedzonka: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight
If you’re looking for a delicious taste of Poland, you need look no further than an unassuming booth at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown. Wedzonka LLC is the business name selected by Barbara and Robert Stanczak, the husband-and-wife team who lovingly curate a weekly menu for the booth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81
UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
abc27.com
Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
Neighborhood evacuated after tanker truck overturns and spills in Bethlehem, authorities say
UPDATE: Cleanup of Bethlehem fuel spill and crashed tanker truck will take hours, officials warn. An overturned tanker truck spilling gasoline led to a large evacuation early Thursday in the neighborhood near West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue in Bethlehem, authorities said. About 400 homes were cleared within 1,000 yards...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say
Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
How safe is your hospital? Most in Lehigh Valley earn high marks in Leapfrog review.
The Leapfrog Group, which publishes safety grades for hospitals across the country, released its 2022 grades on Wednesday morning. As has been the case in years past, the Lehigh Valley — both on the Pennsylvania side and New Jersey side — is in good hands. Of the 13...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Richland Twp. planners OK 104 townhomes near former Watson Johnson landfill
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. – Plans for Richland Walk, a development of 104 townhomes proposed for 680 E. Pumping Station Road, were approved Tuesday night during the Richland Township Planning Commission meeting in Bucks County. Sam Costanzo and Scott Mill of Van Cleef Engineering, as well as Mike Tulio and...
1 person injured in school bus crash in Bethlehem
One person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bethlehem. The crash at 8:10 a.m. involved a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus and an SUV at Pembroke Road and East Washington Avenue, city police said. The driver of the SUV was injured in the...
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Comments / 0