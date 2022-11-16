ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?

Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Wedzonka: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

If you’re looking for a delicious taste of Poland, you need look no further than an unassuming booth at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown. Wedzonka LLC is the business name selected by Barbara and Robert Stanczak, the husband-and-wife team who lovingly curate a weekly menu for the booth.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81

UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say

Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location

Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

