Andrew County, MO

St. Joseph Post

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

SUV was traveling in the grass median before rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Steven A. Smith, 34, St. Joseph, was southbound in the grass median of Interstate 29 at Route DD passing cars. When...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Nodaway County accident injures 1

(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Woman hospitalized after motorhome accident

DEKALB COUNTY–One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Diplomat Monaco motorhome driven by James E. Miner, 76, Lucas, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Maryville man injured after 2-vehicle crash

NODAWAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Javier E. Jimenez, 29, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Maryville. The vehicle traveled into...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

St. Joseph man hospitalized in shooting incident involving police

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A suspect is wounded in St. Joseph Monday night after reportedly refusing to put down his weapon and pointing it at police officers. Officers responding to a report of an armed man threatening people in a parking lot off Riverdale Road encountered a 32-year-old unnamed man. After failing to comply with numerous commands to drop his weapon, officers say he pointed it in their direction. A four year veteran fired one shot and incapacitated the subject.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
CAMERON, MO
kmaland.com

1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash

(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Shelters welcome St. Joseph homeless to get out of the bitter cold

With the cold weather seemingly here to stay for the winter, officials with Community Missions in St. Joseph are opening up cold weather shelters. Executive Director Rachael Bittiker says last year the cold weather shelters served 96 different homeless men around St. Joseph. And this year, Bittiker says, Community Missions...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMBC.com

Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

Suspect charged after officer involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after an officer involved shooting Monday night. 32-year-old Cody A. Calvin has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. According to Captain Dan Sweiger from the St. Joseph Police Department, Calvin is still receiving medical care. The investigation into...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Suspect in Altec shooting remains hospitalized; faces weapons charge

Man shot and wounded by a St. Joseph police officer remains hospitalized and. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. St. Joseph Police Department says an officer shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody. Calvin of St. Joseph after he pointed a gun at officers. Interim. Police Chief Dave Hart...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

