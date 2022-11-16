Read full article on original website
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
SUV was traveling in the grass median before rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Steven A. Smith, 34, St. Joseph, was southbound in the grass median of Interstate 29 at Route DD passing cars. When...
Nodaway County accident injures 1
(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
Woman hospitalized after motorhome accident
DEKALB COUNTY–One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Diplomat Monaco motorhome driven by James E. Miner, 76, Lucas, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
St. Joseph police release ID of officer involved in Monday shooting
St. Joseph police have released the identity of the officer involved in the shooting earlier this week. The St. Joseph Police Department reports Patrolman Justin Zamzow, a four-year veteran of the police force, was the officer who shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin. Calvin remains hospitalized in critical condition. The...
Nodaway County woman hospitalized after crash with a semi
NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth Semi driven by Daniel R. Sullinger, 33, Skidmore, was southbound on Galaxy Road at 240th two miles south of Wilcox. The semi and a westbound...
Maryville man injured after 2-vehicle crash
NODAWAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Javier E. Jimenez, 29, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Maryville. The vehicle traveled into...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
St. Joseph man hospitalized in shooting incident involving police
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A suspect is wounded in St. Joseph Monday night after reportedly refusing to put down his weapon and pointing it at police officers. Officers responding to a report of an armed man threatening people in a parking lot off Riverdale Road encountered a 32-year-old unnamed man. After failing to comply with numerous commands to drop his weapon, officers say he pointed it in their direction. A four year veteran fired one shot and incapacitated the subject.
Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29
The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri man found by police Thursday
O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department was searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning. The man was found and located safe by police on Thursday evening. Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking...
Shelters welcome St. Joseph homeless to get out of the bitter cold
With the cold weather seemingly here to stay for the winter, officials with Community Missions in St. Joseph are opening up cold weather shelters. Executive Director Rachael Bittiker says last year the cold weather shelters served 96 different homeless men around St. Joseph. And this year, Bittiker says, Community Missions...
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Parents credited with saving son’s leg after tubing incident in Lee’s Summit
Mason Morrow's mother pulled him son out of the water after his leg had been wrapped and injured by the tubing rope during a spill.
Suspect charged after officer involved shooting
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after an officer involved shooting Monday night. 32-year-old Cody A. Calvin has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. According to Captain Dan Sweiger from the St. Joseph Police Department, Calvin is still receiving medical care. The investigation into...
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
Suspect in Altec shooting remains hospitalized; faces weapons charge
Man shot and wounded by a St. Joseph police officer remains hospitalized and. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. St. Joseph Police Department says an officer shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody. Calvin of St. Joseph after he pointed a gun at officers. Interim. Police Chief Dave Hart...
