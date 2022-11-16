Read full article on original website
How to Navigate Price-Matching Policies This Holiday Season
Shoppers are looking for ways to score the best deal to fight the impact of rising and fluctuating prices on their budgets. With fierce competition among retailers, some stores promote their price-matching policies as a method to help shoppers save. Stores grab consumer dollars early, and, in return, promise to match their own prices — or sometimes a competitor’s price — for many items.
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While some people appreciate genuinely thoughtful gifts (and you can still buy this in addition), others only want one thing: side-splitting laughter. Whether you like to mess with your loved ones or are looking for the ultimate funny stocking stuffers for the prankster in your life, we’ve got your back with the best picks online from Amazon and Etsy. These stocking stuffers are affordable, sometimes practical, and a great lighthearted alternative to fancier gifts. Whether searching for the right present for a romantic...
