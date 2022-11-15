Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Sherry L. Leister
Sherry L. Leister, 60 of Abilene passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born November 9, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas. She married Scott Leister June 29, 2002 in Emporia. Sherry worked at IBP Meat Plant in Emporia for 10 years and also worked for the Russell Stover’s as a machine operator. Sherry is survived by her mother, Charmein Bowers and father Henry Pine. Her husband, Scott Leister of Abilene. Daughters: Jolina Boland; Tara Waymire and Savannah Leister all of Abilene and step-daughter, Charlotte Leister and step-son Justin Leister all of Abilene. Siblings, Damien Pine, Deanna Stallbaumer, Joey Pilotti (Gina) and half brother, Eric Night, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Sherry will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M., at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Anna Margaret Reed Burns
Anna Margaret Reed Burns went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her friend, partner and care taker Wayne Thompson and family. Anna was born August 18, 1938 in Alliance, Nebraska to Marjorie (Self) and Everett Mann. She was raised in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She was married to Don Reed in 1963 raising 6 children: Melody (Lloyd); Daniel; David (Tami); Judy (Joe); Alta (Jay) and Hope (Ralph). She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise, Kansas since 1975. Her husband of 46 years died in November of 2010. Anna married Don Burns in 2011. They were very happy for 3 years. He passed away in 2013. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Jody (Kraig), Don (Stephanie), Krystal, Isaac, Kellen (Merinda), Landon, Ashland (Kyle) and Nate. Great-grandchildren: Jalen, Mia, Dax and many more nieces, nephews and step children and great step-children. Funeral services for Anna will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise. Burial will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage. Family will receive friends Monday from noon until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Enterprise. Memorials may be left at the church or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Heart of America concert returns to Abilene
The 32nd Heart of America concert returns to Abilene with a free show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Abilene High School. The band consists of about 70 music teachers from the area, college professors and students and usually a couple of high musicians. They perform under the direction of Steve Patterson, retired director of the National Guard Band in Topeka.
Fort Riley firefighters respond to a structure fire
Director of Public Affairs, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office. At 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to an on-post residential home for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a duplex fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. None of the duplex occupants were injured.
ourchanginglives.com
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Canton-Galva’s Ryder Norstrom playing entire year on torn ACL for 11-0 Eagles; big QB stat lines; semifinal state notes
Canton-Galva has been ranked No. 2 all year in Eight-Man, Division II, a spot behind defending state champion Axtell. Coach Shelby Hoppes has delivered a 53-5 mark in the last five falls, including an undefeated 2019 Division I state title, at his alma mater. This season, the Eagles have nine seniors, a high number for a school their size.
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
ksal.com
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in NW Salina Friday
No one was injured in a residential fire in northwest Salina Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 1100 block of State Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from a residence on the south side of the street. Salina Fire...
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTIAN BRIAN HAYDEN 27, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JAZZLYN MARIE JONES, 16,...
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
KKTV
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
