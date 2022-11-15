Anna Margaret Reed Burns went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her friend, partner and care taker Wayne Thompson and family. Anna was born August 18, 1938 in Alliance, Nebraska to Marjorie (Self) and Everett Mann. She was raised in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She was married to Don Reed in 1963 raising 6 children: Melody (Lloyd); Daniel; David (Tami); Judy (Joe); Alta (Jay) and Hope (Ralph). She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise, Kansas since 1975. Her husband of 46 years died in November of 2010. Anna married Don Burns in 2011. They were very happy for 3 years. He passed away in 2013. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Jody (Kraig), Don (Stephanie), Krystal, Isaac, Kellen (Merinda), Landon, Ashland (Kyle) and Nate. Great-grandchildren: Jalen, Mia, Dax and many more nieces, nephews and step children and great step-children. Funeral services for Anna will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise. Burial will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage. Family will receive friends Monday from noon until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Enterprise. Memorials may be left at the church or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.

