Nearly a week after ballots were counted, Clerk and Recorder-elect Stacey Nell accepts full-time position with town of Frisco

Summit Board of County Commissioners is officially looking for applicants to replace Stacey Nell as the Summit County Clerk and Recorder. Stacey Nell accepted a job with the town of Frisco after she was elected clerk and recorder, so the county is accepting applications from qualified candidates through Nov. 30. Requirement for the job mandate that the candidate has lived in Summit County for at least one year. In November 2024, the position will open again for the general election.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO