Two Maryland men, father and stepson, arrested for Jan.6 actions

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Two Maryland men have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach. They're accused of assaulting officers.

Douglas Wyatt, 49, and his stepson, Jacob Michael Therres, 25, are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

They also have been charged with five related misdemeanor offenses.

The duo, both from Fallston, Maryland, were arrested on Nov.14, 2022.

According to court documents, Wyatt was involved in multiple assaults of law enforcement officers with chemical spray on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol.

Wyatt also handed a long, heavy plank to Therres, who used it to strike an officer in the head. As a result, the officer experienced lingering medical effects.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crime related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

