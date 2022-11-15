Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Keeping Businesses Moving in the Era of Industry 4.0
Long before the days of the pandemic and industry disruption, manufacturing businesses were already realizing the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can provide when adopted at scale. Benefits like downtime reduction, throughput increases, labor productivity improvements and more can be seen when leveraged correctly. In fact, one survey indicated that 94% of manufacturing companies credited Industry 4.0 with helping keep operations running smoothly during crisis, in addition to boosting efficiency and safety.
salestechstar.com
Evisort Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes Growth to Investments in developing market leading AI. Evisort today announced it ranked 16 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Evisort’s co-founder and chief...
moderncampground.com
Campspot Receives Supplier of the Year Award at 2022 ARVC Awards of Excellence
Campspot was recently recognized as the 2022 Supplier of the Year at the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) Awards of Excellence ceremony. Winners were announced during the annual Outdoor Hospitality Conference and Expo, held on November 7-10 in Orlando, Florida. Each year, the awards recognize top brands...
KATV
Benton-based software company wins 3 top awards during international competition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Access Control Devices, Inc., a Benton-based software company, received three international print management awards during in an international competition in September. ACDI said Wednesday that their services were recognized PaperCut World Awards in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 28. According to the news release, ACDI is...
