FIFA bans beer sales at Qatar's World Cup stadiums in a last-minute reversal
DOHA, Qatar — Two days before the world's biggest sporting event is set to begin, FIFA announced that beer sales will be banned at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar. FIFA said in a statement that the decision had been made "following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA."
