ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

St. John’s uses dominant second half to roll past Central Connecticut State

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It took St. John’s a half to once again wiggle free from an inferior opponent and when it did it was decisive.

Freshman A.J. Storr scored 16 points off the bench and St. John’s rode a dominant second half to a comfortable 91-74 win over Central Connecticut State at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday night to move to 3-0 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzkTA_0jCIR0zu00
Dylan Addae-Wusu (l.) and Posh Alexander celebrate during St. John’s win over Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Red Storm outscored the Blue Devils 58-31 after the break. It did the same in its previous game against Lafayette during a two-point halftime lead into an 83-68 win.

This was Storr’s best performance of the early season, his first time in double figures. He shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. David Jones led St. John’s with 17 points and nine rebounds and four assists. Posh Alexander chipped in 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Montez Mathis added 13 points for a Red Storm team that forced 12 turnovers and dominated the offensive glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbYfE_0jCIR0zu00
A.J. Storr shoots a jump hot for St. John’s during it’s win over Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Nigel Scantlebury paced Central Connecticut State (0-3) with 16 points and Kellan Amos added 14.

St. John’s returns to action versus Nebraska on Thursday back at Carnesecca Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy