‘Wait for the s— show:’ CBP union slams border ruling
(NewsNation) — A federal judge on Tuesday vacated a COVID-19 pandemic-era public health policy, Title 42, that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border. In his 49-page opinion, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said the policy — first instituted by former President Donald Trump’s administration and continued by President Joe Biden — was “arbitrary and capricious.”
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could walk across the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of subpoena-ready investigations of President Joe Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy.
Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals
The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
The Grim Omen From the Midterms Democrats Are Not Talking About
Joe Biden achieved the best midterm election results of a sitting Democratic President since 1998 last week, with the party flipping a Pennsylvania seat to maintain control of the Senate. The Democrats could emerge with an absolute Senate majority, if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock beats Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in...
Pompeo says Trump's announcement has no impact on his own 2024 decision
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that the 2024 announcement by Donald Trump won't impact his decision on whether he'll also jump into the burgeoning White House race.
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
(CNN) -- Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
American society, not democracy, is under threat
The most critical conclusion from the Nov. 8 elections has gone unnoticed. Despite throaty warnings that democracy was endangered, it was not. Far worse, it is American society that is under threat from extremism.
Nancy Pelosi Says She Considered Remaining As Dem Leader Due To Husband's Attack
The incident at her San Francisco home had the "opposite effect" as she mulled whether to stay in the role, Pelosi said.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive
No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official
Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
The economic and social impact of illegal immigration on the United States is significant
American culture has always been influenced by immigrants. Many people have come to this land in search of a better life, freedom, and opportunity. Illegal immigration has become a controversial and polarizing issue in recent years. Illegal immigration is perceived by some as a drain on the economy and a threat to national security. Alternatively, some argue that illegal immigrants contribute to the economy and should be given a path to citizenship. This blog post examines the economic and social impacts of illegal immigration in the United States. As we examine the data and research, we will attempt to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
The Fed committed 'serious mistake' and it could push economy into 'Great Depression' - Ark's Cathie Wood
(Kitco News) The Federal Reserve is ignoring deflationary signals in the economy. And its heavy-handed rate hikes could be pushing the economy into something similar to the Great Depression, said Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Deflationary signals are already strong, and the setup looks akin to the Roaring Twenties one...
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Silver linings to the GOP’s midterm shortfall
Are there any silver linings to the disappointing midterm elections for Republicans? Yes, at least three: President Biden wants to run again, Donald Trump has been dethroned and the GOP cannot be blamed for the recession that looms over 2023. Put together, the results might oddly have given the GOP better odds of winning in 2024 than if the much-anticipated “red wave” had materialized.
Thousands of public health experts are losing their jobs at a critical time
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines.
America Is Pursuing Happiness in All the Wrong Places
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...
