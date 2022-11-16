ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

‘Wait for the s— show:’ CBP union slams border ruling

(NewsNation) — A federal judge on Tuesday vacated a COVID-19 pandemic-era public health policy, Title 42, that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border. In his 49-page opinion, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said the policy — first instituted by former President Donald Trump’s administration and continued by President Joe Biden — was “arbitrary and capricious.”
The Hill

The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race

There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could walk across the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of subpoena-ready investigations of President Joe Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy.
WASHINGTON, DC
scitechdaily.com

Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals

The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

The Grim Omen From the Midterms Democrats Are Not Talking About

Joe Biden achieved the best midterm election results of a sitting Democratic President since 1998 last week, with the party flipping a Pennsylvania seat to maintain control of the Senate. The Democrats could emerge with an absolute Senate majority, if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock beats Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’

It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
Fortune

A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ARIZONA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive
AFP

No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official

Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
VI TECHNO-HUB

The economic and social impact of illegal immigration on the United States is significant

American culture has always been influenced by immigrants. Many people have come to this land in search of a better life, freedom, and opportunity. Illegal immigration has become a controversial and polarizing issue in recent years. Illegal immigration is perceived by some as a drain on the economy and a threat to national security. Alternatively, some argue that illegal immigrants contribute to the economy and should be given a path to citizenship. This blog post examines the economic and social impacts of illegal immigration in the United States. As we examine the data and research, we will attempt to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds

Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors.  It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TOLEDO, OH
The Hill

Silver linings to the GOP’s midterm shortfall

Are there any silver linings to the disappointing midterm elections for Republicans? Yes, at least three: President Biden wants to run again, Donald Trump has been dethroned and the GOP cannot be blamed for the recession that looms over 2023. Put together, the results might oddly have given the GOP better odds of winning in 2024 than if the much-anticipated “red wave” had materialized.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

America Is Pursuing Happiness in All the Wrong Places

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...

Comments / 0

Community Policy