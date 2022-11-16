ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Reese scores 19, Maryland races past Binghamton 76-52

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 19 points, Hakim Hart scored all 13 of his in the first half and Maryland coasted to a 76-52 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Donta Scott added 10 points for the Terrapins (3-0) and the three double-figure scorers combined for 24 rebounds.

Reese and Jahmir Young combined for the first eight points of the game, and a Reese jumper made it 31-8 with just under six minutes to go in the first half. Hart’s layup made it 44-23 at the half.

Despite making just 2 of 12 from 3-point range, Maryland (3-0) shot 53% in the first half with a 26-12 rebounding advantage.

Binghamton briefly cut the deficit to 19 early in the second half, but a 14-4 run had it at 65-33 just past the midway point.

Maryland cooled off to 42% in the second half and never found the range from distance, finishing 4 of 20. Binghamton was 4 of 21 behind the arc and shot 34%. The Bearcats had a 26-16 rebound edge after the break.

Binghamton had 15 turnovers to Maryland’s seven but the points off turnovers was 17-0 for the Terps.

John McGriff led Binghamton (2-1) with 12 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

