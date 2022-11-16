ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Mabank, TX Mansion Could Be a Stunning Vacation Rental Property

While I realize I don’t have the money to turn this beautiful property in Mabank, Texas into a vacation rental property, I believe it could make someone a lot of money if they wanted to look at it as an investment. When I was looking through the real estate photos online my first thought was that this place looks like a high-end resort.
MABANK, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie

The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Firefighters Fight Blaze at Apartments in North Irving

At 2:40 pm on Nov. 14, Irving Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 3515 Coker St in North Irving near MacArthur High School. The first units were on scene at 2:44 pm, reported heavy smoke, and shortly thereafter upgraded to a second alarm. The Fire was called under control at 3:04 pm.
IRVING, TX

