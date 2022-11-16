Read full article on original website
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
keranews.org
This pedestrian bridge has been a common sight in Arlington for 40 years. Why is it being torn down?
The bridge connected the hospital to an employee parking lot. However, the hospital system's construction of a parking garage diminished the need for it, hospital President Blake Kretz said in a statement. "While the pedestrian bridge has been a common sight for more than 40 years for travelers on W....
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
This Mabank, TX Mansion Could Be a Stunning Vacation Rental Property
While I realize I don’t have the money to turn this beautiful property in Mabank, Texas into a vacation rental property, I believe it could make someone a lot of money if they wanted to look at it as an investment. When I was looking through the real estate photos online my first thought was that this place looks like a high-end resort.
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a driver in Arlington
One person has died after being struck by a driver in Arlington last night. The accident was just before 8:30 p.m. on West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs. The victim was struck in the middle of the street
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie
The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Keene (Keene, TX)
According to the Keene ISD Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Keene. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene.
WFAA
DFW weather: A cold front and some possible snow flurries arrive late Friday
Thursday will be clear but another cold front arrives Friday, along with some possible snow flurries. No need to freak out! Here's the latest.
dallasexpress.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Firefighters Fight Blaze at Apartments in North Irving
At 2:40 pm on Nov. 14, Irving Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 3515 Coker St in North Irving near MacArthur High School. The first units were on scene at 2:44 pm, reported heavy smoke, and shortly thereafter upgraded to a second alarm. The Fire was called under control at 3:04 pm.
