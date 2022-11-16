ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick restaurant and bar seeks mobile sports betting approval from the state

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UQn9_0jCIODi700

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Mobile sports betting could come to nearly a dozen bars in Maryland very soon. Long Shot’s in Frederick is one of 10 restaurants seeking mobile sports betting approval from the state.

The move comes nearly two years after Marylanders voted to approve a sports gambling referendum.

Lewis Vick, a regular customer at Long Shot’s, said he is excited about sports betting coming to Frederick.

“I bet on everything horses, football, basketball, baseball. We don’t have to go to West Virginia now to make a bet, we can bet right here in Maryland. We don’t have to go across the border,” said Vick.

Betfred at Long Shot’s is the only women-owned sports book in the state of Maryland, owned by Alyse Cohen. She says it’s a great extension to her restaurant and bar business.

750 turkeys, 250 chickens donated to Maryland Food Bank

“Mobile betting you can do anywhere, from the comfort of your couch, if you’re with hanging out with friends, on an app or online, but retail is going to be a 90-foot TV wall with awesome food, awesome drinks, reclining chairs, and great lounge atmosphere. If you want to get out and have a little more excitement, and have a theater-like experience and watch sports, then come to Long Shots in Frederick,” said Cohen.

Cohen and her team have worked closely with Maryland Lottery and Gaming to prepare for its launch in hopes that they are up and running this week.

“We know from experience that Marylanders have been very much eagerly anticipating the start of the mobile application platform. we know that they originally felt that it might not be until the super bowl in February,” said John Martin, director at Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said they expect to have mobile applications up and running before Thanksgiving.

Long Shot’s is doing two controlled demonstration dates this week. If it goes well, Maryland lottery and gaming will approve their application Wednesday and issue their license to begin sports wagering operations on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

