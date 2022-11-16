Thursday, October 27th was a big night for real estate owner and operator Onyx Equities. Hosted by the NJ Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) 2022 awards resulted in Onyx Equities receiving top recognition in 3 of 15 categories, and the firm earning the impressive Heart Award for support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of New Jersey, and All Stars Project of New Jersey.

