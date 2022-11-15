ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose to Oak Park, 45-32

The Santa Barbara girls lost a non-league basketball game to Oak Park on Saturday, 45-32. Dayzia Mendoza led the Dons in scoring with 22 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. She also had five rebounds. Chloe Adams had a team-high seven rebounds...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Gauchos Go Cold at Northern Arizona to Suffer First Basketball Loss

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —UC Santa Barbara's offense crumbled amidst Northern Arizona’s collapsing defense in a 63-54 basketball defeat at the Joseph C. Rolle Activity Center on Friday. UCSB (2-1) shot just 34.8%, had only four assists, and committed 15 turnovers in its first setback of the season. “Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Volleyball Loses Marathon Match at UC Davis

The UC Santa Barbara women’s volleyball team came out on the short end of a five-set marathon at UC Davis, falling 28-26, 22-25, 40-38, 22-25, 15-9. The loss dropped the Gauchos two games behind first-place Hawaii in the Big West standings. They are 14-3 in conference and 18-9 overall.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Isaac Veal’s 16 Points leads Bishop Diego to 68-34 Season-Opening Win Against Coastal Christian

Led by Isaac Veal’s 16 points, the Bishop Diego boys kicked off their season Friday with a 68-34 road win against Coastal Christian, 68-34. The game started close, with Coastal Christian taking a 14-13 first quarter lead. From there, the Cardinals outscored the Conquerors 27-3 in the second quarter for a 40-17 halftime lead. Another third-quarter spurt widened the lead to 60-17 at one point.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy