New York State

NESN

Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position

The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
DETROIT, MI
Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans

After everyone thought that the Green Bay Packers have turned a corner and are ready to climb the NFL standings, Aaron Rodgers and co. were back to their usual struggles in Week 11. In their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Packers’ offense led by Rodgers really struggled. Looking at the stats, […] The post Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother

Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
BUFFALO, NY
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who had primarily served as a special teams contributor, did not spend a long time without a job in the league. According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Houston Texans claimed Rodgers off of waivers on Wednesday. A large part of the motivation […] The post Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs

Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11

Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update

The Las Vegas Raiders are decimated by injuries to the offense heading into Week 11, and things only got worse on Wednesday. According to Ari Meirov, star wide receiver Davante Adams landed on the injury report and is dealing with an abdominal issue. Adams was reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice session, sparking concerns over his […] The post Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a bye in Week 10, are preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a win on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Ravens could further establish their place above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. Fortunately, the team will have quarterback […] The post Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
