kptv.com

2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County opens winter shelter locations

Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Byway Bighorns on the Deschutes River | Grant's Getaways

MADRAS, Ore. — Oregon’s back roads are the best! They can lead you down trails to secret hideaways, including one less than two hours from Portland: the Deschutes River Back Country Byway, where the action is to see the "Deschutes River Byway Bighorns." At Lake Billy Chinook near...
MADRAS, OR
KGW

8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Nov. 18-20

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the countdown to Portland's Tree Lighting downtown officially on, there's no denying that the holiday spirit is in the air. This weekend the Oregon Zoo kicks off its ZooLights series with BrewLights. Other things going on include a queer film festival, two food and gift markets, a sneaker fest, a pop concert, a houseplant pop-up and lastly a wine tasting adventure.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Tram from OHSU closed for maintenance until Nov. 28

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Aerial Tram that connects Oregon Health & Science University's Marquam Hill campus with the South Waterfront will be down for maintenance through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The closure begins 7 p.m. Friday and extends until 5:30 a.m....
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

