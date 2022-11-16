Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
‘Representation matters’: Korean American chef talks food, family and culture ahead of Portland's annual 'Taste for Equity' dinner
PORTLAND, Ore. — Peter Cho, a Korean American chef, will headline this years Taste for Equity dinner on Friday, Nov. 18 in Southeast Portland. “For me, it’s just representing....representation matters for sure,” said Cho, owner and chef of Han Oak in Northeast Portland. Han Oak is more...
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
One-day strike at about 100 Starbucks stores, including three in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Workers at three unionized Starbucks stores in Portland staged a one-day strike Thursday as part of a nationwide union event dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," a reference to the coffee chain's annual Red Cup Day. The three participating Portland locations were the downtown store at Southwest...
thereflector.com
Clark County opens winter shelter locations
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
KATU.com
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
KGW
Byway Bighorns on the Deschutes River | Grant's Getaways
MADRAS, Ore. — Oregon’s back roads are the best! They can lead you down trails to secret hideaways, including one less than two hours from Portland: the Deschutes River Back Country Byway, where the action is to see the "Deschutes River Byway Bighorns." At Lake Billy Chinook near...
KGW
8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Nov. 18-20
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the countdown to Portland's Tree Lighting downtown officially on, there's no denying that the holiday spirit is in the air. This weekend the Oregon Zoo kicks off its ZooLights series with BrewLights. Other things going on include a queer film festival, two food and gift markets, a sneaker fest, a pop concert, a houseplant pop-up and lastly a wine tasting adventure.
kptv.com
Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Tram from OHSU closed for maintenance until Nov. 28
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Aerial Tram that connects Oregon Health & Science University's Marquam Hill campus with the South Waterfront will be down for maintenance through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The closure begins 7 p.m. Friday and extends until 5:30 a.m....
Soak in what sun you can; rainy Thanksgiving travel days ahead
Prepare for rainy travel and increased airport wait times as stormy weather is forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest early next week.
